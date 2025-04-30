Chandrababu Naidu Hails Caste Census Decision

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Centre to include caste enumeration in the Census 2025.

Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President, said that the decision to include caste enumeration in the Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep commitment to inclusive governance.

“This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India," said Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Jana Sena Party (JSP), a partner in the TDP-led NDA government at the Centre, has not yet reacted to the decision.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from Telangana termed the decision of the Modi government as historic.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy posted on X that the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi made a historic decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming official census.

"This landmark decision to include caste enumeration in the main Census will significantly improve transparency, eliminating any potential for political manipulation, and ensure accuracy and credibility of data,” said Kishan Reddy, who is the President of the BJP's Telangana unit.

He claimed that the Modi government is truly committed towards building an equitable and inclusive society, guided by the vision of Sabka Saath Sanka Vikas.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar described the decision as inclusive, pivotal and decisive. He said the Modi government walked the talk on social justice.

He said the Modi government took a historic decision to include a caste census in the upcoming national census. This decision marks a bold step towards true inclusion, equity, and empowerment for the deprived, he added.

BJP MP Dr K. Laxman said that the inclusion of caste-based data in the upcoming census is a historic step toward social justice and the upliftment of backward communities.