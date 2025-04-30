Graitec Announces The Acquisition Of Microsol Resources To Strengthen Its National Presence In The U.S.
Manuel Liedot, CEO of Graitec, stated :
"This acquisition marks a major milestone in Graitec's journey, significantly strengthening our footprint in the United States-our largest market. With the acquisition of Microsol Resources, we further strengthen our presence across the United States, where we already enjoy strong recognition within the construction community. I'm also delighted to extend a warm welcome to all the new clients and colleagues, joining the Graitec family through this acquisition."
Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources , commented:
"With the acquisition of Microsol Resources by Graitec, our team will continue to support our clients with the same dedication and expertise they've come to expect. At the same time, they will now benefit from a broader portfolio of solutions, an expanded technical team, and access to a global network. By joining forces with Graitec, we're enhancing our collective ability to serve the AEC industry. Our shared commitment to customer success and digital transformation in the built environment will allow us to deliver even greater value moving forward."
Together, Graitec and Microsol Resources combine global reach with local expertise to provide exceptional value to AEC professionals.
About Graitec :
With over 30 years of experience and a footprint in 13 countries, Graitec-now strengthened by the rebranding of Applied Software as Graitec in the U.S.-is a leading provider of software solutions supporting the digitalization of the AEC and Manufacturing industries. Graitec leverages its privileged position as a Platinum Autodesk partner to develop and distribute a range of software supporting client's digital acceleration. Graitec's portfolio include Ideate Software, Strucsoft, Data Connect, Advance Workshop, and Advance Design, empowering professionals to build smarter and faster.
For more information about Graitec, please visit .
About Microsol Resources :
Microsol Resources is a premier U.S.-based Autodesk Gold Partner, specializing in technology solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries. With 40 years of experience, the company provides software, training, consulting, and support services tailored to design professionals. Headquartered in New York City, Microsol Resources is also a Bluebeam Platinum Partner with strong partnerships with Chaos, Enscape, McNeel Rhino, and Eagle Point Software. This acquisition expands Microsol Resources' existing partnership with Ideate Software, which is part of the Graitec solutions portfolio.
For more information about Microsol Resources, please visit
Contact: Laurent Laforest at [email protected]
SOURCE Graitec
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment