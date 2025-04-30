Graitec Announces The Acquisition Of Microsol Resources To Strengthen Its National Presence In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This acquisition reinforces Graitec's commitment to expanding its expertise and service offerings in the AEC sector, while significantly enhancing its local presence and capabilities. By integrating Microsol Resources' strong BIM expertise and client-centric approach, Graitec continues to cement its position as a leading technology partner for AEC professionals in the United States and Europe. The combined expertise of Graitec and Microsol Resources will unlock new opportunities for customers by offering an expanded portfolio of software, industry-specific consulting services, and technical support and training. Clients will now benefit from access to Graitec's proprietary software solutions, including Ideate, which streamlines Revit workflows, and Strucsoft, a leading BIM-based solution for structural framing and fabrication. These, along with other innovations from Graitec's Research and development team reflect Graitec's commitment to driving the digital transformation of the AEC industry.

Manuel Liedot, CEO of Graitec, stated :

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in Graitec's journey, significantly strengthening our footprint in the United States-our largest market. With the acquisition of Microsol Resources, we further strengthen our presence across the United States, where we already enjoy strong recognition within the construction community. I'm also delighted to extend a warm welcome to all the new clients and colleagues, joining the Graitec family through this acquisition."

Emilio Krausz, President of Microsol Resources , commented:

"With the acquisition of Microsol Resources by Graitec, our team will continue to support our clients with the same dedication and expertise they've come to expect. At the same time, they will now benefit from a broader portfolio of solutions, an expanded technical team, and access to a global network. By joining forces with Graitec, we're enhancing our collective ability to serve the AEC industry. Our shared commitment to customer success and digital transformation in the built environment will allow us to deliver even greater value moving forward."

Together, Graitec and Microsol Resources combine global reach with local expertise to provide exceptional value to AEC professionals.

About Graitec :

With over 30 years of experience and a footprint in 13 countries, Graitec-now strengthened by the rebranding of Applied Software as Graitec in the U.S.-is a leading provider of software solutions supporting the digitalization of the AEC and Manufacturing industries. Graitec leverages its privileged position as a Platinum Autodesk partner to develop and distribute a range of software supporting client's digital acceleration. Graitec's portfolio include Ideate Software, Strucsoft, Data Connect, Advance Workshop, and Advance Design, empowering professionals to build smarter and faster.

For more information about Graitec, please visit .

About Microsol Resources :

Microsol Resources is a premier U.S.-based Autodesk Gold Partner, specializing in technology solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries. With 40 years of experience, the company provides software, training, consulting, and support services tailored to design professionals. Headquartered in New York City, Microsol Resources is also a Bluebeam Platinum Partner with strong partnerships with Chaos, Enscape, McNeel Rhino, and Eagle Point Software. This acquisition expands Microsol Resources' existing partnership with Ideate Software, which is part of the Graitec solutions portfolio.

For more information about Microsol Resources, please visit

Contact: Laurent Laforest at [email protected]

SOURCE Graitec