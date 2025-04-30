Prototek Expands Instant Quoting Platform with New Sheet Metal Fabrication Capabilities

Inspection Options

Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Instant quotes for laser-cut and bent sheet metal parts are now available on Prototek IQ

- Bill Bonadio, CEO of PrototekCONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek , a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered instant quoting platform, Prototek IQ, to include sheet metal fabrication services. Customers can now receive instant quotes for both 2D laser-cut parts and complex 3D formed sheet metal parts by uploading their CAD files and configuring their requirements directly through the Prototek IQ platform.This expansion builds on the success of Prototek's CNC instant quoting capabilities launched in 2024 and further strengthens the company's commitment to delivering fast, accurate, and comprehensive digital manufacturing solutions. Prototek IQ supports over 35 sheet metal materials and 15 surface finishing options, backed by Prototek's ISO 9001:2015 and AS900D certified processes.“Adding sheet metal to the Prototek IQ platform is another important step in our mission to provide a seamless and responsive digital experience for our customers,” said Jason Kopras, Vice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing at Prototek.“With more engineers and buyers relying on online tools for manufacturing needs, our goal is to make it faster, easier, and more reliable for them to work with Prototek.”In addition to sheet metal fabrication, Prototek IQ also offers instant quoting for all Prototek's additive manufacturing capabilities. For more complex requests or projects requiring additional support, customers can leverage engineer-assisted quoting across Prototek's full range of services, including injection molding, urethane casting, QuickCastinvestment casting, wire and sinker EDM machining, welding, scanning, advanced finishing, assembly, etc.“Prototek continues to focus on making it easier for customers to get high-quality parts quickly,” said Bill Bonadio, CEO of Prototek.“This addition to Prototek IQ is another way we are improving customer experience and helping businesses move from concept to production faster.”Alongside instant quoting, Prototek IQ now offers:. Six selectable inspection options to meet a range of quality assurance needs. Insert and hardware installation, including PEMhardware, Rivnuts, helicals, and dowel pinsPrototek IQ is designed to give users immediate access to pricing and lead times, helping customers bring products to market faster without sacrificing quality or service.Customers can get started today by visiting our quoting page .About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing solutions to industries including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS900D certified, and ITAR registered.

