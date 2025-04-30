First National Realty Partners Drives Tannehill Promenade To 98% Leased Occupancy With Onelife Fitness Lease

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OneLife Fitness will occupy the former 57,455-square-foot JCPenney space, which had been vacant since 2017. A leading regional fitness brand known for its upscale facilities and full-service health club model, OneLife Fitness offers premium amenities like state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, and spa-like recovery areas. Their arrival reactivates a key anchor box and brings a wellness-focused use to the center that's expected to drive consistent, weekly foot traffic.

As the brand's first location in the Birmingham market, the new club is slated to open in December 2025-delivering a high-quality fitness experience to the community and reinforcing Tannehill Promenade's position as a premier shopping destination in the market.

"We're excited to welcome OneLife Fitness to Tannehill Promenade and to be a part of their growth in Alabama," said Fred Battisti, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "Backfilling a long-vacant anchor with a brand that brings ongoing foot traffic and long-term value is exactly the kind of high-impact leasing activity we look for that enhances the center's performance and supports our investment strategy."

Strategically positioned off I-459, Tannehill Promenade benefits from high visibility and strong regional traffic, with more than 86,000 vehicles passing by each day. The center features a dynamic mix of national retailers, including Publix, Target, Ross, T.J. Maxx, and Burlington. The addition of OneLife Fitness complements the existing retail lineup and enhances the center's appeal to both shoppers and co-tenants.

"OneLife Fitness brings a best-in-class fitness experience to a high-profile location," said Andrew Nesbitt, Director of Leasing at FNRP. "Their presence reinforces Tannehill Promenade's regional draw and supports our goal of delivering a vibrant, well-rounded environment that benefits both our tenants and the broader community."

Earlier this year, FNRP also signed a lease with Aqua Dermatology for over 2,300 square feet, further solidifying Tannehill Promenade's stronghold in the Birmingham-area retail landscape.

