Five Star Technology Solutions Celebrates Three Years Of Revolutionizing K-12 Support With Virtual Help Desk

NEW ALBANY, Ind., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Technology Solutions, a trusted partner in empowering K–12 education through innovative technology services, proudly marks the third anniversary of its game-changing Virtual Help Desk (vHD). Since its release in April 2022, vHD has transformed the way schools and districts access technical support, leading to increased efficiency, cost savings, and a greater focus on student learning.

Over the past three years, Five Star's Virtual Help Desk technicians have consistently delivered exceptional support, boasting an average response time of under one minute while fully remediating 35-40% of incoming support tickets. These technicians work hand-in-hand with a school's on-site technology team, providing crucial support and information for 100% of tickets submitted through vHD to help streamline the process.

Five Star has innovated the K-12 Tier 1 support model and couldn't be prouder of the service Virtual Help Desk provides.

"I am incredibly proud of the impact the Five Star Virtual Help Desk has had on our school partners over the past three years," states Dr. Jason Roseberry, CEO / President of Five Star Technology Solutions. "vHD ensures that our school districts can save money on Tier One support while keeping their technology team focused on the problems that only they can solve. We help teachers stay focused on what matters most - student learning."

The genesis of vHD stemmed from a direct need identified in 2021. "During the pandemic, we were asked by multiple schools if we had a virtual help desk to help support teachers remotely," explains Nathan Davidson, Vice President of Partnerships. "We could have quickly spun something up and made it 'good enough,' but that didn't seem right; however, we knew it was something we needed to develop. Three years later, our Virtual Help Desk has accomplished exactly what we set out to do. We believe we have innovated the desktop/Tier 1 support model, and I couldn't be more proud of the service our Virtual Help Desk technicians provide."

"One of the greatest joys I experience is helping teachers and students during stressful times, such as state testing or assessments," says Jamie Tennis, Director of Technology. "Deploying a missing app or accessibility feature in real-time, without causing classroom disruptions, has a significant positive impact. There's no waiting in line, and we pride ourselves on engaging with the user as quickly as possible to provide immediate assistance and valuable information for every issue."

The vHD team's deep understanding of the K–12 environment is another key differentiator. "Our Virtual Support Specialists have worked on site and understand firsthand the challenges educators face daily," emphasizes Tammy Surber, Senior Director of Onsite Services. "Understanding the urgency when technology fails, we work on 100% of the tickets that come through, providing crucial initial support and information that saves significant time for our onsite teams, allowing teachers to focus on teaching instead of troubleshooting techy problems."

To learn more about Virtual Help Desk, register here for an informational webinar on May 20th at 11 am ET or visit fivestartech/vhd .

About Five Star Technology Solutions:

Five Star Technology Solutions is a trusted partner for schools and districts seeking effective technology integration and support. From IT infrastructure to professional learning, Five Star offers a full suite of services designed to help schools achieve excellence in education through the power of technology. Find more at fivestartech .

SOURCE Five Star Technology Solutions

