2025 REAL SIMPLE Home Set To Open In Manhattan This Fall

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE is bringing its eighth annual REAL SIMPLE Home to a luxury building in downtown Manhattan. And for the first time ever, the brand is expanding the project to include two separate residences: a four-bedroom penthouse and a two-bedroom apartment. Located in the newly built One Park Row, these units will showcase brilliant design ideas, approachable DIY projects, and smart storage solutions. Over the next few months, a team of talented designers will work with REAL SIMPLE editors to decorate and furnish the units. The 2025 REAL SIMPLE Home will be revealed in the October 2025 issue, featured on RealSimple , and open to the public with tours starting in late September.

"This is our most exciting REAL SIMPLE Home yet. Expanding into two separate units-one focused on trend-forward interior design, the other on easy DIY projects to achieve the same kind of beautiful results-gives us the chance to share even more smart, stylish ideas to inspire our audience and drive them to action," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.

The penthouse will feature bright, bold spaces designed by stars of the home design world: Alvin Wayne , Jason Saft , Mandy Cheng , Candace Griffin , Alexandra Gater , and Noz Nozawa . Each will infuse their rooms with color, personality, and inspiring ideas. Wrapping around the penthouse is a 1,470-square-foot roof deck with different zones for entertaining, gardening, and wellness. The two-bedroom apartment, the DIY Annex, offers projects from social media sensations Drew Michael Scott , Mallory Fletchall , and Valeria Jacobs . The professional organizer Tyler Moore , will bring order and functionality throughout spaces including the pantry, fridge, primary closet, and laundry room. All of the spaces will showcase maximalist moments, moody palettes, and plenty of inspiration.

"I'm excited to be part of this year's REAL SIMPLE Home where creativity, storytelling, and community come together–three things I'm passionate about. I look forward to collaborating with inspiring minds and contributing a fresh perspective to create something meaningful and memorable," said Alvin Wayne, New York-based interior designer.

The expansive project will be located within One Park Row, marketed by SERHANT. New Development. The 24 floor condominium building is located in the Financial district, neighboring Tribeca, and sits across from City Hall Park and St. Paul's Chapel.

"One Park Row is classic architecture meets modern luxury, and is one of the most iconic new luxury developments in the city; there couldn't be a better setting for this year's REAL SIMPLE Home," said Ryan Serhant, Founder & CEO of SERHANT. "The Penthouse at One Park Row on its own is stunning with its warm accents and unreal views of 1 World Trade Center and St. Paul's Chapel, it's the perfect place to showcase incredible design ideas and bring the best of REAL SIMPLE to life. SERHANT. New Development is so excited to collaborate with the REAL SIMPLE team again, and the team cannot wait to see how each designer makes the space their own."

Eight sponsors have already signed on and will be featured in the REAL SIMPLE Home, including CommandTM Brand, House of Rohl®, Minted, NOW®, Pure Leaf®, Valspar®, Fios Home Internet from Verizon. In the past eight years, previous iterations of the REAL SIMPLE Home have been in Florida, New Jersey, and across New York City. The 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home took place at a historic Brooklyn brownstone in Crown Heights.

Leading up to the reveal in September, REAL SIMPLE will run tips from the designers in the magazine and online. On Instagram (@real_simple), the editors will be sharing behind-the-scenes looks. Stay tuned for updates as the project unfolds and for a first look behind the inspiration at the 2025 REAL SIMPLE Home, visit RealSimple/ rshome202 5 .

REAL SIMPLE is a go-to source for practical, useful, and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier. By tightly curating expert advice and tested products, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for living, leaving readers feeling lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstands and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms-in its print magazine, on the web, on social media, and through its licensed products and brand experiences. REAL SIMPLE is a proud member of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

