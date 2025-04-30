403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNRWA Criticizes Israeli Closure of Schools
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) raised an alarm on Wednesday over Israeli directives to shut down six schools operated by the agency in the occupied region of East Jerusalem.
This move, UNRWA warns, threatens to deny approximately 800 Palestinian children their fundamental right to schooling.
The closure mandates, issued by Israeli officials, target educational institutions within the Shu’fat refugee camp and demand their termination by May 8 due to what authorities claim is a lack of appropriate licensing.
The restrictions would bar entry to all personnel, including head teachers, educators, as well as support workers.
“These orders violate Israel's obligations under international law,” declared UNRWA in an official announcement, underscoring the legal implications of the closures.
In a coordinated gesture of global backing, a group comprising representatives from 12 nations aligned with UNRWA toured the Shu’fat camp on Tuesday.
The visit aimed to show solidarity in opposition to the closures and to personally engage with students, families, and staff affected by the looming shutdowns.
“UNRWA schools in Shu’fat have been part of the social fabric of the camp for decades, enabling children to enjoy high-quality education near their homes,” the agency emphasized. These institutions have long played a vital role in fostering learning within the community.
“Little girls are now afraid that their dreams of becoming doctors or scientists will evaporate if they lose their access to education,” UNRWA added, highlighting the emotional and aspirational impact on young students.
Observers interpret these shutdown orders as a component of a broader Israeli initiative to undermine UNRWA and challenge its responsibilities toward Palestinian refugees.
This move, UNRWA warns, threatens to deny approximately 800 Palestinian children their fundamental right to schooling.
The closure mandates, issued by Israeli officials, target educational institutions within the Shu’fat refugee camp and demand their termination by May 8 due to what authorities claim is a lack of appropriate licensing.
The restrictions would bar entry to all personnel, including head teachers, educators, as well as support workers.
“These orders violate Israel's obligations under international law,” declared UNRWA in an official announcement, underscoring the legal implications of the closures.
In a coordinated gesture of global backing, a group comprising representatives from 12 nations aligned with UNRWA toured the Shu’fat camp on Tuesday.
The visit aimed to show solidarity in opposition to the closures and to personally engage with students, families, and staff affected by the looming shutdowns.
“UNRWA schools in Shu’fat have been part of the social fabric of the camp for decades, enabling children to enjoy high-quality education near their homes,” the agency emphasized. These institutions have long played a vital role in fostering learning within the community.
“Little girls are now afraid that their dreams of becoming doctors or scientists will evaporate if they lose their access to education,” UNRWA added, highlighting the emotional and aspirational impact on young students.
Observers interpret these shutdown orders as a component of a broader Israeli initiative to undermine UNRWA and challenge its responsibilities toward Palestinian refugees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment