Authorities Arrest Teenager Over Sweden Triple Homicide
(MENAFN) A suspect under 18 has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Uppsala, Sweden. Three people, aged between 15 and 20, were killed inside a hair salon near Vaksala Market in the city's center, authorities confirmed in a Wednesday press conference.
The shooting, which took place in a busy public area just before the First of May celebrations, is being treated as a triple homicide. Several witnesses were present at the scene during the attack.
While Swedish media have speculated that the shooting may be linked to gang activity, police have acknowledged the possibility but have not yet made definitive statements about the victims’ involvement.
"We are continuing to search for others who may be connected to the crime," a police representative stated. "There are several individuals of interest whom we are actively working with."
Authorities have not disclosed whether the victims were specifically targeted, but measures are being taken to avoid any further violence.
Sweden's Justice Minister, Gunnar Strommer, condemned the attack, calling it "a brutal act of violence." Uppsala's City Director, Birgitta Pettersson, reassured the public, labeling the shooting as "an isolated incident." Despite the tragedy, First of May celebrations will continue, albeit "the joy will be muted."
Increased police patrols have been deployed across Uppsala, including in its surrounding neighborhoods, to ensure public safety. Uppsala, located about 70 km from Stockholm, is the fourth-largest city in Sweden.
