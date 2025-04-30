Ukraine, Hungary Agree On Next Steps In Dialogue On Minority Rights

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a visit to Budapest on April 29 at the helm of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna met with Hungary's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar for extended consultations on the protection of national minority rights and the development of bilateral dialogue.

That's according to the government press service , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the Ukrainian Government's priority of finding a joint solution to ensure the rights of national minorities (communities) and the importance of direct dialogue with Hungary to foster good-neighborly relations.

“Ukraine's path to the European Union is a guarantee of our country's transformation, and we are making every effort to adhere to both the letter and spirit of the obligations tied to membership. Protecting human rights, ensuring the rights of national minorities, and maintaining good-neighbourly relations with our partners and neighbours are not mere words for us - they are our strategic goal and political objective, which is why we are here today,” Stefanishyna emphasized.

an Parliament votes to withdraw from IC

Vice PM expressed particular gratitude to Hungary for its support, noting that in the first hours following Russia's full-scale invasion, Hungary provided temporary protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The consultations focused primarily on the implementation of 11 points outlined by the Hungarian government concerning the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine. Stefanishyna noted that the Government's draft Action Plan on protecting the rights of national minorities (communities) in Ukraine incorporated all of Hungary's proposals. She also highlighted that Ukraine has unilaterally submitted proposals to address the full range of issues covered by the 11 points.

The Ukrainian official separately pointed out that Ukraine had established the necessary institutional framework for dialogue with national minorities on all matters of their interest.

During consultations, the Ukrainian side presented several steps already taken by the Ukrainian Government and Parliament to address relevant issues. These include passing at first reading of the bill on vocational education” and drafting amendments to legislation regarding the use of language in education.

“We are committed to continuing bilateral dialogue with Hungary on issues related to ensuring the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian national minority in Hungary. We consider this a strategic dialogue, and it should be formalised in a concrete plan,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

The Hungarian delegation acknowledged progress in addressing several issues of mutual interest.

Kos on opening first cluster of Ukraine's EU accession talks: Dialogue withneeded

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Levente Magyar noted that the parties had agreed to continue their dialogue intensively and mentioned that experts from Ukraine and Hungary would meet again on May 12 to further discuss the issues raised at the meeting.

The participants agreed that the meeting should provide new momentum to bilateral dialogue. It was confirmed that the next round of expert-level consultations on the 11 recommendations put forward by Hungary will take place in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on May 12.

Both sides also agreed on the need for regular dialogue.

As Ukrinform reportred earlier, on April 29, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna came on a working visit to Hungary.