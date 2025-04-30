How To Report Crimes, Suspicious Activities Via Metrash App In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has introduced a quick, easy, and anonymous way to deliver security information to the Criminal Evidence and Information Department (CEID) via the Metrash mobile application.

This initiative will aid in accelerating the response time of the authorities and boost overall security of the people.



How to report lost items in Qatar through Metrash App

Metrash App to allow enrollment of wife, children without registered phone numbers

New Metrash app offers up-to-date, user-friendly experience: Official Ministry reminds citizens, residents on discontinuation of Metrash2

Read Also

To use this service, you have to first download and register to the Metrash application with your phone, then follow the following steps:



1. From the main menu, click on the icon 'Security,' then navigate to the button saying 'Security Complaint.'

2. From the drop down menu labeled 'Department,' scroll down and choose the 6th option saying 'CID,' right between 'Community Security Department' and 'Capital Security Department.'

3. Specify the type of request in the drop down menu labeled 'Application Type' by choosing the option 'Provide Information.'

4. Choose the type of crime you want to report from the drop down list that appears; you can choose multiple charges from any of these - Suspicion of Vehicle, Person, Facility, Residence, or you can choose Information about Criminal activity.

5. You can also provide general description about your report, upload any photograph you could have taken, provide an address through the interactive map, add any remarks, and provide a phone number and email address just in case.

6. After filling out all the necessary information all you have to do is to click the check button requiring you to confirm the data entered, and then hit next to finalize your report.

This feature in Metrash mobile application streamlines security procedures in the country making it more effective and efficient.