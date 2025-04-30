403
Visit Oman and TBO Holidays Join Forces to Expand B2B Travel Trade Reach in Middle East & India
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Visit Oman and TBO Holidays announced a strategic partnership aimed at significantly boosting Oman's presence within the B2B travel trade sector. Revealed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025, this collaboration will launch a joint B2B campaign designed to promote Oman's diverse and authentic travel offerings across key markets in the Middle East and India.
This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening Oman’s B2B trade footprint and expanding its digital distribution reach through TBO Holidays, one of the world’s leading travel distribution platforms. The initiative directly supports the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s destination marketing efforts, and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 for developing a digitally enabled and experience-led tourism sector.
The comprehensive campaign is set for official activation and rollout in Q2 2025, strategically timed to target Khareef Dhofar season, and the upcoming winter travel period. It aims to empower B2B travel agents and tour operators across India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Jordan with immersive knowledge and effective tools to confidently market and sell Oman as a premier travel destination.
The primary objective is to establish Oman as a go-to destination for immersive, authentic experiences and to streamline the booking process for both group and FIT (Free Independent Traveler) segments within TBO’s extensive trade ecosystem.
The partnership leverages TBO's deep market penetration across over 100 countries and incorporates technology-driven engagement tools, including AI-backed personalization, to create a seamless flow where agents can learn about and sell Oman effectively within a single integrated platform.
Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, commented: "Our partnership with TBO Holidays marks a significant milestone in empowering Omani tourism providers and SMEs, a core objective of Visit Oman's Digital Travel Hub. We are committed to providing our local partners with digital distribution capabilities at scale, and this collaboration achieves exactly that. Integrating with TBO's leading global platform ensures Oman's rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and unique experiences, are accessible to a vast network of travel professionals across key source markets. This is instrumental in driving growth and contributing to the tourism goals of Oman Vision 2040."
“This is a timely and valuable opportunity for Oman to position itself as a well-rounded travel destination. Our goal is to showcase its diverse offerings to our travel partners and actively drive interest and bookings through focused promotion efforts,” says Vidhu Lamba, Vice President – Tourism Alliances and TBO Academy. The campaign targets B2B travel agents and tour operators, particularly those specializing in luxury, cultural, adventure, and experiential travel segments within the specified Middle Eastern and Indian markets.
