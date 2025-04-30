403
IOM Report Reveals Number of Migrant Deaths Driven by Crisis
(MENAFN) A fresh publication from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) uncovers that the overwhelming majority of migrants who have lost their lives while in transit were not moving voluntarily, but rather were compelled to flee due to extreme hardship stemming from warfare, instability, natural calamities, and other urgent humanitarian emergencies.
Since 2014, over 52,000 lives have been lost worldwide as people tried to escape from countries grappling with crises.
This figure represents close to 72 percent of all documented migrant fatalities over that period, as outlined in the report issued on Tuesday.
The document emphasizes that more than 39,000 deaths took place inside regions experiencing turmoil, while no fewer than 13,500 individuals died in their attempts to leave such dangerous environments.
"These numbers are a tragic reminder that people risk their lives when insecurity, lack of opportunity, and other pressures leave them with no safe or viable options at home," stated IOM Director General Amy Pope.
She added, "We must invest to create stability and opportunity within communities, so that migration is a choice, not a necessity."
According to the report, over half of the registered migrant fatalities, specifically 54 percent, happened either within or in proximity to areas severely impacted by conflict or disaster.
Despite the magnitude of the issue, the IOM cautions that migrant populations are routinely overlooked during emergency planning and in the systems designed to respond to crises.
