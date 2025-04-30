403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mercedes-Benz Reports Significant Downturn in Profit
(MENAFN) Mercedes-Benz has reported a significant downturn in its first-quarter earnings, attributing the decline to weaker luxury car sales in China and the potential impact of new U.S. tariffs.
The automaker's adjusted operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 plunged by 40.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion). Net profit also fell by roughly 43%, settling at €1.7 billion ($1.94 billion).
Sales revenue dropped 7.41%, totaling €33.22 billion for the period, the company revealed.
Global vehicle deliveries decreased by 3.6%, with 446,300 units sold in the first quarter.
In a statement, Mercedes-Benz cautioned that the full implementation of the new US tariffs on automobile imports could further hinder its operating profit, free cash flow, and overall sales revenues.
The automaker's adjusted operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 plunged by 40.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion). Net profit also fell by roughly 43%, settling at €1.7 billion ($1.94 billion).
Sales revenue dropped 7.41%, totaling €33.22 billion for the period, the company revealed.
Global vehicle deliveries decreased by 3.6%, with 446,300 units sold in the first quarter.
In a statement, Mercedes-Benz cautioned that the full implementation of the new US tariffs on automobile imports could further hinder its operating profit, free cash flow, and overall sales revenues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment