Sharakah and Qutoof forge strategic partnership to boost SME development in Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) In a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing food security in Oman, Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, and Sahari Majan Centre for Economic, Agricultural, and Food Consultations and Services (Qutoof) have signed a joint cooperation agreement. This partnership aims to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing consulting services, operational support, and strategic planning to promote sustainable growth in the agricultural and food sectors.
The agreement was officially signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, and Sheikh Saad Abdullah Al Kharousi, Chairman of the Board of Qutoof.
The agreement aims to develop investment opportunities in food security while fostering entrepreneurship among Omani youth. It includes specialised training to enhance fieldwork skills and introduces advanced global technologies in food production, post-harvest processes, storage, and marketing.
“This partnership aligns with our mission to empower Omani entrepreneurs and enhance their contribution to the national economy,” said Ali Ahmed Muqaibal. “By collaborating with Qutoof, we can provide SMEs with the necessary expertise and resources to develop sustainable and impactful food security projects.”
Sharakah and Qutoof will work together to execute joint initiatives with local and international partners, developing strategic plans to create job opportunities for Omani youth. The agreement also covers the establishment of integrated food complexes across Oman, leveraging local competitive advantages in production, processing, and logistics.
“Food security is a priority for Oman, and this agreement allows us to implement innovative solutions that strengthen local production,” said Sheikh Saad Abdullah Al Kharousi, Chairman of the Board of Qutoof. “Through this collaboration, we aim to support SMEs in achieving operational excellence and long-term sustainability in the agricultural sector.”
A joint committee will oversee the execution and follow-up of projects, ensuring continuous improvement and strategic alignment. This collaboration marks a vital step in Oman’s vision to strengthen its SME sector, drive innovation in agriculture, and ensure sustainable food security for future generations.
