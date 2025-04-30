Castlelake And Tradebridge Agree Additional £70M Financing Facility

MINNEAPOLIS and LONDON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit, and fintech lender TradeBridge, today announced Castlelake has agreed to provide a new financing facility of up to £70m to TradeBridge. The financing is provided by Castlelake as part of its asset-based private credit strategy.

The new facility will help TradeBridge support more B2B and B2C eCommerce marketplace clients, including UK Amazon sellers through TradeBridge's new strategic partnership with Amazon. In 2023, Castlelake agreed to provide a £100m financing facility to TradeBridge to support its revenue-based financing solutions for pharmacies and dental practices across the UK and Australia.

"We are pleased to provide TradeBridge with additional financing as it continues to serve the small-business sector and provide our investors with interesting investment exposure," said Alex Curcio, Partner at Castlelake. "Like TradeBridge, we understand the difference that creative financing solutions can make to businesses and take pride in playing an increasingly active role in the SME markets as traditional capital retrenches."

"Our partnership with Castlelake has been instrumental to us extending credit to thousands of SMEs across our multiple ecosystems, in numerous countries," said Mark Coxhead Co-CEO of Product and Portfolio at TradeBridge. "This new facility increases our capacity to support the growth of our marketplace ecosystems - including our recent strategic partnership with Amazon to offer Term Financing to their UK sellers – and enables us to power growth for a broader spectrum of B2B and B2C eCommerce marketplaces and their sellers."

TradeBridge offers flexible, scalable finance solutions that empower SMEs to seize their moment in a highly competitive and dynamic global economic environment.

Since 2015, Castlelake has both acquired assets and provided asset-based private credit to consumer and small and medium-sized business originators. The firm has invested more than $15 billion in such opportunities since that time and originated or acquired more than 20 million consumer receivable accounts.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on asset-based investments. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $25 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The Castlelake team comprises more than 220 experienced professionals, including 80 investment professionals, across seven offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

About TradeBridge

About TradeBridge: For over a decade, TradeBridge has empowered entrepreneurial SMEs worldwide with innovative embedded finance solutions and operate from offices in London, Singapore, and Sydney. Today, TradeBridge has provided more than £5 billion in capital to business leaders, allowing thousands of SME businesses to focus on growth. For more information, visit .

