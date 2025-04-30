AEON Partners With Plume To Bring $PLUME To Real-World Payments Across 10,000+ Brands

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Plume, the first full-stack RWA (Real World Asset) Chain and ecosystem built specifically for RWAfi. This collaboration brings real-world utility to Plume's native token, $PLUME, by integrating it directly into AEON Pay.

Through this partnership, AEON Pay Telegram Mini App now supports Plume's native token, $PLUME, enabling seamless transactions within the Plume ecosystem and beyond. Users can now utilize $PLUME for a wide array of real-world purchases, from shopping and dining to lifestyle services at merchants supported by AEON Pay, effectively bringing crypto spending into everyday life.

The integration begins with a strong focus on offline payments across more than 20 million merchants throughout Southeast Asia and global markets, helping drive mass adoption of crypto in tangible, everyday scenarios. AEON Pay is already available at over 10,000 brands globally, including major names like Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and UNIQLO, making crypto spending easier and more familiar for users. With upcoming plans to rapidly scale into Africa and Latin America, AEON is set to accelerate real-world crypto adoption worldwide.

Plume continues to lead innovation in the RWAfi space with over 200 projects building on its EVM-compatible infrastructure. Designed for seamless onboarding, tokenization, and integration of real world assets, Plume offers a composable environment that connects on-chain finance with real-world value. This move significantly enhances Plume's ecosystem by unlocking new real-world use cases for its native token. Through AEON Pay, Plume gains direct access to millions of merchants, making its assets more accessible and widely accepted.

This development accelerates Plume's mission to create an interconnected ecosystem where real world assets (RWAs) are easily tokenized, distributed, and used by anyone, anywhere. As more users and merchants engage with tokenized assets in daily transactions, AEON and Plume are helping lay the groundwork for a more connected, functional, and accessible digital economy.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 200+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, purpose-built to simplify crypto transactions and drive forward intelligent, automated payments across Web3. Supporting major blockchain ecosystems including EVM, SVM, BNB, and TON, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI and blockchain work together to make crypto payments accessible to next billion of users.

