403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Iraq Presidents Firmly Oppose Palestinian Displacement
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by phone on Tuesday, firmly opposing any initiatives aimed at removing Palestinians from their homeland.
A statement from the Egyptian Presidency noted that both leaders underlined the significance of carrying out the Arab-Islamic strategy focused on early recovery and rebuilding efforts in Gaza.
On the topic of Syria, the statement said the two leaders agreed on the necessity of maintaining the country's unity, stability, and sovereignty.
The conversation also included discussions on the upcoming 34th Arab League summit, which is set to take place in Baghdad on May 17. The leaders reviewed avenues to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, trade, and investment.
Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to promoting a cohesive Arab position on regional matters, with a particular focus on the Palestinian issue, according to the statement.
In a separate post on X, al-Sudani's media office said the leaders emphasized "the need for cooperation between the various parties to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip, and to support dialogues to establish regional security and stability."
A statement from the Egyptian Presidency noted that both leaders underlined the significance of carrying out the Arab-Islamic strategy focused on early recovery and rebuilding efforts in Gaza.
On the topic of Syria, the statement said the two leaders agreed on the necessity of maintaining the country's unity, stability, and sovereignty.
The conversation also included discussions on the upcoming 34th Arab League summit, which is set to take place in Baghdad on May 17. The leaders reviewed avenues to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, trade, and investment.
Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to promoting a cohesive Arab position on regional matters, with a particular focus on the Palestinian issue, according to the statement.
In a separate post on X, al-Sudani's media office said the leaders emphasized "the need for cooperation between the various parties to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip, and to support dialogues to establish regional security and stability."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment