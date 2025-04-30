403
Harvard Issues Apology for Antisemitism, Islamophobia Incidents
(MENAFN) Harvard University issued an apology on Tuesday, addressing the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian war in 2023.
In a public letter to students and staff, President Alan Garber acknowledged that the 2023-2024 academic year had been "disappointing and painful," revealing the results of two presidential task forces established to tackle antisemitism and Islamophobia at the institution.
"I am sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community," Garber remarked. "The grave, extensive impact of the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on Israel and its aftermath had serious repercussions on our campus."
"Long-simmering tensions came to the surface and, as protests and sometimes violent clashes erupted on campuses across the country, members of our community reported incidents that led them to feel targeted and shunned on the basis of their identities," he added.
In response, Garber formed two task forces focused on combating antisemitism, anti-Israeli bias, and anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiments. The aim was to identify the sources of these issues and address them openly.
"Jewish, Israeli, and Zionist community members reported experiencing our campus climate as unwelcoming. In some cases, they hid overt markers of their identities to avoid confrontation," Garber noted. "Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and pro-Palestinian community members reported feeling judged, misrepresented, and silenced."
Garber further noted, "Across our community, some questioned how issues concerning Israel and Palestine were addressed on our campus, noting that they found some seminars and lectures, panel discussions, and events open to the public to be one-sided, deepening feelings of exclusion and rejection, and calling into question our institutional commitment to excellence and rigor in our academic pursuits."
