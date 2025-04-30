Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Physicians Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Docs

Dr. Megha Shah, Dr. Waqas Rehman, Dr. Myron Bednar, Dr. Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Dr. Swee Ngeow of Hunterdon Hematology Oncology

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2025.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2025 based on merit. This esteemed group of board-certified specialists includes Drs. Megha Shah, Myron Bednar, Waqas Rehman, Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Swee Ngeow, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to patient care.Tucked away in the heart of Flemington, New Jersey, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology stands as a source of strength and healing for individuals and families facing cancer. Their flagship location-home to both the main office and a cutting-edge infusion center-is seamlessly connected to the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, offering patients easy access to a full spectrum of care under one roof.What sets Hunterdon Hematology Oncology apart is its unwavering dedication to combining the latest in cancer treatments with a deeply personal approach to care. Their modern infusion center provides a wide array of therapies, from chemotherapy and immunotherapy to specialized non-cancer infusions, all delivered in a calm, supportive environment. Their care extends beyond medicine. Recognizing that a cancer diagnosis affects the whole person, the practice offers comprehensive support services through compassionate social workers. These professionals offer emotional guidance, counseling, and connections to community resources, ensuring no one walks the journey alone.The medical team at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology is nationally respected and highly trained, with physicians who have completed prestigious fellowships in oncology and hematology. Many are actively involved in innovative clinical trials, giving patients access to promising new treatments that could shape the future of cancer care.At its core, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology is more than a medical practice-it's a place where hope, healing, and humanity come together.For those seeking more information about these exceptional healthcare providers, detailed profiles are available on the NJ Top Docs website:Kenneth B. Blankstein, MD -Megha Shah, MD -Myron Bednar, MD -Swee Ngeow, MD -Waqas Rehman, MD ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

