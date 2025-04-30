Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Prostate cancer therapeutics refers to the range of medical treatments designed to manage and treat prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers among men worldwide. These therapeutics aim to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells in the prostate gland and may include hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiopharmaceuticals. Hormone therapy, often called androgen deprivation therapy, is commonly used to block the production of testosterone that fuels cancer growth. In advanced stages, newer treatments like androgen receptor inhibitors and radioligand therapies are increasingly being adopted. The choice of therapy depends on the stage of cancer, the patient's health, and other factors.

Market Dynamics Rising cases of prostate cancer drive the global market

A key driver behind the growth of the global prostate cancer therapeutics market is the rising incidence of the disease. As prostate cancer continues to be one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among men worldwide, healthcare systems are facing mounting pressure to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

The Lancet Commission predicts that annual prostate cancer diagnoses will double from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040. This increase is largely driven by aging populations and improved life expectancy globally. Notably, low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are expected to see the sharpest rise in cases, primarily due to limited access to early detection and treatment services.

As a result, the demand for advanced therapeutics, such as targeted therapies and hormone treatments, is anticipated to grow substantially in the coming years.

Government initiatives supporting new treatments create tremendous opportunities

A promising opportunity in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market stems from growing government support for the development of innovative treatments. Across the globe, governments are increasingly funding advanced therapeutic approaches, such as immunotherapies, targeted treatments, and next-generation hormone therapies, to improve patient outcomes.

For example, in November 2023, the Australian Government allocated USD 5 million to Monash University to explore the use of CAR T-cell therapy for prostate cancer. Originally used for blood cancers, this breakthrough immunotherapy is now being studied for its potential against solid tumors. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Defense is actively supporting research initiatives focused on early detection and precision-based treatment strategies.

These public-sector investments are significantly accelerating the development of novel and less invasive therapies, opening up strong growth opportunities for the prostate cancer therapeutics market worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to dominate the global prostate cancer therapeutics market due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and significant investments in research and development. The region's advanced diagnostic capabilities and widespread access to cutting-edge treatments contribute to its market leadership. Moreover, the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, coupled with a growing aging population, is fueling demand for innovative therapies. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies and ongoing clinical trials further strengthens the region's position as a leader in prostate cancer therapeutics.

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 13.21 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 14.33 billion in 2025 to reach USD 27.55 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By drug class, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. The hormonal therapy segment owns the highest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.Amgen Inc.Astellas Pharma Inc.Eli Lilly and CompanySanofiIpsen PharmaBayer AGAbbVie Inc.AstraZeneca Recent Developments

In February 2025, Clarity Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to its investigational radiopharmaceutical, ^67Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, for the treatment of adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have previously been treated with androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI).

Segmentation

By Drug ClassHormonal TherapyChemotherapyImmunotherapyTargeted TherapyOthersBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa