Shenzhou-19 Astronauts Land Safely After 6 Months in Orbit
(MENAFN) Three astronauts from China’s Shenzhou-19 mission safely made their way back to Earth on Wednesday following a six-month stay on China’s Tiangong space station, according to local media.
Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze landed at the Dongfeng landing site in northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to media reports. Their landing had been postponed by a day because of unfavorable weather.
The mission, which launched in October, saw the astronauts—referred to locally as taikonauts—carry out various scientific research activities and perform maintenance tasks on China’s domestically constructed space station.
Their departure came shortly after the Shenzhou-20 team assumed control of the space station last week. The new crew—Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie—was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s northwest and is set to remain aboard the station for another six-month rotation.
Their departure came shortly after the Shenzhou-20 team assumed control of the space station last week. The new crew—Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie—was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s northwest and is set to remain aboard the station for another six-month rotation.
