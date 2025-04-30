403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Threatens to Withdraw as Russia, Ukraine Mediator
(MENAFN) The United States has indicated it may withdraw from its role as a mediator in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine unless both nations offer "concrete proposals" to resolve the conflict, based on a statement from the State Department on Tuesday.
Tammy Bruce, a department representative, relayed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict."
Rubio’s remarks underscore growing frustration within the U.S. leadership over the lack of progress in peace talks.
Bruce further explained that the next steps depend on Leader Donald Trump, adding, "How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the president (Donald Trump).
If there is no progress, we will step back as mediators in this process." This marks a clear warning from Washington that its patience is wearing thin.
For over a week, top U.S. officials—including Trump, Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance—have echoed this ultimatum, aiming to increase pressure on both Kyiv and Moscow to come to the negotiating table and agree to a truce.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Russia announced a short-term ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with its celebrations commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
This move was not coordinated with Ukraine and has been met with skepticism.
U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both called for a lasting end to the violence.
In a video shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy criticized Russia’s timing, saying, “Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire – just to provide (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with silence for his parade."
Tammy Bruce, a department representative, relayed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, "We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict."
Rubio’s remarks underscore growing frustration within the U.S. leadership over the lack of progress in peace talks.
Bruce further explained that the next steps depend on Leader Donald Trump, adding, "How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the president (Donald Trump).
If there is no progress, we will step back as mediators in this process." This marks a clear warning from Washington that its patience is wearing thin.
For over a week, top U.S. officials—including Trump, Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance—have echoed this ultimatum, aiming to increase pressure on both Kyiv and Moscow to come to the negotiating table and agree to a truce.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Russia announced a short-term ceasefire from May 8 to 10, coinciding with its celebrations commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
This move was not coordinated with Ukraine and has been met with skepticism.
U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both called for a lasting end to the violence.
In a video shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy criticized Russia’s timing, saying, “Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire – just to provide (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with silence for his parade."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment