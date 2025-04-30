403
BIBF Concludes ‘Future Leaders’ Programme for the Central Bank of Iraq
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has successfully concluded a high-level training programme titled “Future Leaders”, delivered in collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq. The initiative forms part of a strategic partnership between the two institutions, aimed at nurturing a new generation of young Iraqi professionals equipped to take on future leadership roles in the financial sector.
The programme brought together a select group of Central Bank of Iraq employees who underwent an intensive and immersive learning experience. Carefully tailored to address the evolving demands of the financial landscape, the training focused on modern leadership tools, strategic thinking, and navigating the challenges of a dynamic global financial environment.
Participants benefited from a comprehensive blend of interactive learning methods, practical workshops, and realistic simulations. Core topics included decision-making, change management, institutional innovation, and strategic planning. The programme also featured insightful sessions with international experts and keynote speakers, enriching the learning journey and broadening participants’ perspectives.
At the conclusion of the programme, participants expressed their gratitude for the valuable knowledge and practical skills they acquired, highlighting the significant impact of the training on their leadership capabilities and entrepreneurial mindset.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated:
"Delivering this programme in partnership with the Central Bank of Iraq marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing efforts to support human capital development across the Arab financial sector. We firmly believe that investing in young leaders is an investment in a more sustainable and prosperous future."
The programme is part of a wider series of regional training initiatives offered by the BIBF, underscoring its role as a leading educational hub for talent development in the banking and financial industries across the region.
