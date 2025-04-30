403
Orchid Fertility Eliminates Embryo Biopsy Risks with Advanced Genetic Testing
(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – Orchid Fertility Dubai is at the forefront of reproductive technology with an innovative answer to one of the biggest challenges in assisted reproduction—i.e., the selection of the healthiest embryos while eliminating risks associated with traditional testing methods. With the introduction of Non-Invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing (niPGT), Orchid Fertility is transforming the IVF experience to boost the likelihood of a successful pregnancy and minimize stress on embryos.
Defective embryo genetics are among the primary causes of miscarriage, IVF failure, and birth defects. Technological advancements now offer new hope, though. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) allows doctors to screen embryos before implantation, so only the healthiest are selected., involves a biopsy—a process that extracts cells from the embryo to test which inevitably puts a small stress on the embryos.
"Through the use of Non-Invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing, we can analyze an embryo's genetic composition without the need for a biopsy," stated Dr. Dimitrios Kafetzis, Medical Director and Founding Doctor at Orchid Fertility Dubai. "This technology bypasses any risk, thereby allowing us to give our patients peace of mind and still provide information on their embryos"
The niPGT method relies on the analysis of the DNA that the embryo naturally releases into the culture medium as it grows. This non-invasive approach enables specialists to screen for chromosomal abnormalities without compromising the structural integrity of the embryo.
This technology is especially useful for women over 35 years of age, and those with multiple failed IVF cycles due to unexplained implantation failure. Orchid Fertility offers a complete set of genetic screening services, such as PGT-A for chromosome abnormalities like Down syndrome, PGT-M for monogenic conditions like sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis, PGT-SR for chromosomal translocations, and Carrier Screening for inherited disorders.
"Selecting the most suitable embryo for implantation has long been an important aspect of in vitro fertilization; and we are always looking for a less invasive alternative to PGTA."
NiPT is not a substitute of PGTA, but a screening tool to select the best embryos. Together with the latest generation embryoscope. Orchid Fertility is making best-in-class reproductive medicine accessible to families and thereby providing them with the greatest chance of having a healthy baby.
