Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q1 2025
|in thousands of euros
|31 March 2025
|31 December 2024
|31 March 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,262
|6,249
|7,674
|Trade and other receivables
|1,589
|761
|1,351
|Current loan receivables
|200
|200
|311
|Inventories
|60,355
|64,141
|83,086
|Total current assets
|65,406
|71,351
|92,422
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|324
|288
|230
|Intangible assets
|2
|2
|3
|Investment properties
|7,980
|7,980
|0
|Financial investments
|7,244
|6,424
|2,001
|Non-current loan receivables
|2,584
|2,428
|1,947
|Other non-current receivables
|384
|340
|235
|Total non-current assets
|18,518
|17,462
|4,416
|Total assets
|83,924
|88,813
|96,838
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|17,942
|23,336
|35,546
|Current lease liabilities
|39
|52
|116
|Prepayments from customers
|562
|724
|2,916
|Trade and other payables
|6,184
|6,542
|6,150
|Total current liabilities
|24,727
|30,654
|44,728
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|32,668
|31,352
|28,596
|Non-current lease liabilities
|162
|162
|29
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,765
|4,635
|2,289
|Total non-current liabilities
|37,595
|36,149
|30,914
|Total liabilities
|62,322
|66,803
|75,642
|Equity
|Share capital
|3,855
|3,855
|3,855
|Share premium
|8,917
|8,917
|8,917
|Reserves
|385
|385
|385
|Retained earnings
|8,445
|8,853
|8,039
|Total equity
|21,602
|22,010
|21,196
|incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|20,531
|20,912
|20,114
|incl. non-controlling interest
|1,071
|1,098
|1,082
|Total liabilities and equity
|83,924
|88,813
|96,838
Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue
|8,206
|2,271
|Cost of sales (-)
|-7,189
|-2,234
|Gross profit
|1,017
|37
|Marketing expenses (-)
|-279
|-185
|Administrative expenses (-)
|-412
|-443
|Other operating income
|23
|45
|Other operating expenses (-)
|-17
|-18
|Operating profit (-loss) of the year
|-332
|-564
|Financial income
|49
|37
|Financial expenses (-)
|-478
|-438
|Profit before tax
|-97
|-965
|Net profit (-loss) for the year
|-97
|-965
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|-220
|-879
|Non-controlling interest
|123
|-86
|Other comprehensive income (-loss)
|Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders
|-150
|0
|Exchange rate differences from foreign entities
|-161
|0
|Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
|-311
|0
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|-161
|0
|Non-controlling interest
|-150
|0
|Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period
|-408
|-965
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|-381
|-879
|Non-controlling interest
|-27
|-86
|Earnings per share
|Basic (euros per share)
|-0,06
|-0,23
|Diluted (euros per share)
|-0,06
|-0,23
Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5693 9114
e-mail: ...
Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 172,800 m2.
Legal Disclaimer:
