Syrian Authorities, Local Leaders Reach Deal To End Sectarian Clashes Near Damascus

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, April 30 (IANS) Syrian authorities and local community leaders in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana reached an agreement to restore calm after recent deadly sectarian clashes.

The agreement, announced in a joint statement on Tuesday by the two sides following a high-level meeting and carried by state news agency SANA, includes four key points: guaranteeing compensation for victims' families, holding accountable those responsible for the violence, clarifying the truth to curb sectarian incitement, and ensuring safe travel between Damascus and al-Suwayda provinces.

The meeting brought together representatives of Rural Damascus, prominent Druze sheikhs, and figures from Jaramana's local and civil societies. Authorities said the agreement would be implemented immediately under the supervision of relevant government bodies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agreement followed intense clashes early Tuesday between local armed groups and unidentified gunmen from outside Jaramana. The clashes were reportedly sparked by the online circulation of an audio recording deemed offensive to Islam, allegedly made by a member of the Druze community.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 14 people were killed in the fighting, including seven residents of Jaramana and seven others aligned with the Syrian military forces, and the number of injuries, which had reached 15, is likely to rise.

It noted that security forces were deployed across the city's outskirts in preparation for implementing a curfew to stabilise the situation.

The interior authorities confirmed that investigations were ongoing to identify the person behind the audio recording, while reiterating the commitment to prosecuting all individuals involved in inciting unrest.

By Tuesday evening, a cautious calm had returned to Jaramana, according to eyewitnesses.

The latest outbreak follows weeks of growing friction between Druze fighters and Syrian military forces in southern Damascus, underscoring the persistent sectarian fault lines threatening Syria's already fragile security environment.