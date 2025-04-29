Anthony Geraci, JD, Founder Of Geraci LLP, Geraci Media, Move Your Business, And The American Association Of Private Lenders, To Host Annual Captivate Conference At The Wynn Las Vegas On May 1-2

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Captivate is the premier event where, bringing together private lenders, fund managers, capital providers, and real estate entrepreneurs for two days of strategic networking, partnership building, and industry insights. With a curated focus on facilitating real transactions, Captivate has become the go-to event for serious professionals looking to accelerate their business growth.

This year, Move Your Business , Geraci's managed outsourced virtual employment agency, will be a sponsor of Captivate and will host a featured booth at the event. Move Your Business provides U.S.-based companies with access to globally sourced, highly qualified virtual professionals, empowering organizations to scale faster and smarter..

"Captivate isn't just a conference - it's where real relationships form and deals take flight," said Anthony Geraci, JD . "Through platforms like Move Your Business and Captivate, and through my work with AAPL, my mission has always been to fuel growth - through capital, connection, and now, through global talent."

In addition to leading multiple successful ventures, Geraci serves as Vice Chairman of the American Association of Private Lenders , the nation's leading organization dedicated to the private lending industry. His influence spans legal counsel, business strategy, media, education, and now global workforce development.

About Anthony Geraci, JD

Anthony Geraci is the Founder of Geraci LLP, Geraci Media, Move Your Business, and the American Association of Private Lenders. A dynamic leader and visionary entrepreneur, Geraci has spent over two decades shaping the private lending, legal, and virtual employment landscapes.

About Move Your Business

Move Your Business is a managed outsourced virtual employment agency helping U.S. businesses source and manage global virtual talent. It recently launched the International Virtual Employment Association (IVEA ) to standardize skill certifications across the virtual workforce.

About Geraci LLP

Geraci LLP is a nationally recognized law firm specializing in private lending, real estate finance, litigation, and fund formation, serving clients across the United States.

About Geraci Media

Geraci Media is a premier media and events company that produces industry-leading conferences like Captivate, connecting capital providers, lenders, and real estate entrepreneurs.

About the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL)

AAPL is the national organization representing private lenders and service providers, promoting standards, education, and professional development within the private lending industry.

SOURCE Move your Biz