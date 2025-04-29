UNLIMEAT Rolls Out Its Bold Korean Plant-Based Meats At Kroger

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on this cultural momentum, UNLIMEAT, an innovative Korean plant-based meat brand, is expanding its market presence with the rollout of two flagship products - Korean BBQ Bulgogi and Pulled Pork Original - to more than 300 Kroger-affiliated stores nationwide. These products will be available in divisions including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, and Smith's, bringing authentic Korean flavors to the mainstream freezer aisle.

Founded in Seoul, UNLIMEAT is rooted in sustainability and culinary innovation. The brand transforms surplus grains and legumes into clean-label, flavorful meat alternatives that are 100% vegan and non-GMO. Designed for easy preparation, its products offer a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the bold, savory essence of Korean cuisine - without compromising on health or environmental impact. The company is now expanding its lineup to include a wider range of Korean-inspired ready-to-eat meals featuring its signature plant-based proteins.



Korean BBQ Bulgogi : A sweet and savory classic, this plant-based version is marinated in a soy garlic sauce, ideal for stir-fries, bowls, salads, or lettuce wraps. Pulled Pork Original : Juicy and tender with a satisfying bite, this versatile protein is perfect for tacos, sliders, or Korean-fusion dishes.

While headlines often suggest a slowdown in the plant-based market, UNLIMEAT continues to grow steadily thanks to strong customer support. "We're excited to bring the bold flavors of Korean cuisine to a broader audience through our partnership with Kroger," said a UNLIMEAT spokesperson. "Our mission is to make the healthy appeal of Korean cuisine more accessible to American tables, while delivering a balanced complete Korean meal experience - all through the lens of sustainable, plant-based innovation."

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger continues to expand its plant-based offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. The addition of UNLIMEAT's products provides shoppers with globally inspired choices that align with modern dietary trends and growing cultural curiosity. UNLIMEAT's Korean BBQ Bulgogi and Pulled Pork Original will be available in Kroger-affiliated stores starting in May.

