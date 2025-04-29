Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chanting 'Allahu Akbar' During Attack: Pahalgam Zip Line Worker Detained

2025-04-29 08:12:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The father of the zip line operator, who is being questioned by investigating agencies for chanting“Allahu Akbar” during the Pahalgam attack, said too much was being read into his son's use of the invocation, which is frequently uttered by Muslims in most situations.

A tourist from Ahmedabad who was on the zip line ride inadvertently captured on video the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The 53-second video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows Muzammil, the zip line operator, uttering“Allahu Akbar” thrice after hearing the first gunshots.

“I have not watched the video... He had come home yesterday (Monday). But then the police came and took him away in a vehicle. We are Muslims, and we say Allahu Akbar even when a storm comes. We say Allahu Akbar even when we start any work. What is wrong with it?” Muzammil's father told PTI.

The video was shot by Rishi Bhatt, a Gujarati tourist, who claimed Muzammil said Allahu Akbar three times, and it was followed by firing. However, in the video, Muzammil can be heard uttering the expression after the terrorists started firing.

Investigators have rounded up hundreds of suspects across Kashmir, including the ponywallahs and other service providers around Pahalgam, for questioning as they try to hunt down the terrorists involved in the attack.

Read Also Pahalgam Crackdown: No Innocent Should Be Harmed Says Ruhullah Pahalgam Response: PM Says No Limits On Armed Forces

Meanwhile, Muzammil's detention has been criticised by many, with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti saying Muslims say“Allahu Akbar” when they face problems.

“Some (Hindus) say Jai Shri Ram, and Muslims say Allahu Akbar when facing difficulty. We say Allahu Akbar even when we have to lift something heavy... Some elements want to further the agenda of terrorists to divide the society along communal lines,” she said.

Several religious leaders, too, have said that it was wrong to link chanting of“Allahu Akbar” to the Pahalgam terror attack.

