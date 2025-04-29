Maureen O'shay Photography Honored By Katy Business Association For Outstanding Service

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maureen O'Shay Photography , a leading portrait photography business serving Katy and Greater Houston, has been awarded Business of the Year by the Katy Business Association (KBA). This prestigious recognition highlights Maureen O'Shay's outstanding service, dedication to her clients, and lasting impact on the local community. Specializing in senior portraits, family photography, and personal branding headshots , Maureen O'Shay has built her reputation by providing a full-service experience that helps clients feel confident, empowered, and beautifully represented.

From personalized wardrobe guidance to expert posing and custom artwork, Maureen's hands-on approach ensures every client receives not only stunning images but a positive and uplifting experience. "This award means so much because it reflects the heart of what I do-helping people see the best in themselves and creating portraits they'll treasure," said Maureen O'Shay.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Katy Business Association and to my amazing clients who make this work so fulfilling."

Maureen has also been nominated for Best Photography Company in the Best of Katy awards, and the community is invited to support her by voting daily at bestofkaty/category/6350/best-photography-company. Voting is open now, and results will be announced soon.

Operating since 2010, Maureen O'Shay is known for her empowering portrait sessions, particularly her work with high school seniors and business professionals. Her commitment to the local community is evident not only through her photography but also through initiatives like Team EmpowHER, which offers senior girls confidence-building experiences throughout their final year of high school.

Maureen serves clients in Katy, Fulshear, Richmond, Cypress, and across Greater Houston.

For more information or to book a session, visit .maureenoshay / or contact Maureen directly.

