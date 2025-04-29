Athletic Brewing Company's Two For The Trails Grant Program Wins Double Gold At Halo Awards

Non-alcoholic brewing pioneer recognized for environmental stewardship and social impact

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced that its Two For The Trails environmental grant program received two 2025 Gold Halo Awards for Best Cause Product Initiative and Best Sustainability or Conservation Initiative.

Now in its 23rd year, The Halo Awards , presented by Engage for Good, are the first and most prestigious honor for excellence in corporate social impact. They recognize the most innovative and effective partnerships between companies and nonprofits, celebrating organizations that are going beyond good intentions to deliver measurable change for both business and society.

Athletic Brewing was recognized for its commitment to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces worldwide through its Two For The Trails environmental grant program, which contributed up to $2 million to more than 170 projects in 2024.

"We started Athletic with the belief that business can be a powerful force for good," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing. "Two For The Trails is our way of giving back, and creating a positive ripple effect that's felt for generations to come. This recognition is a huge honor and a testament to the amazing work of our nonprofit grant recipients."

Established as a founding principle of the Athletic Brewing business plan, and named in honor of Shufelt's family ritual of toasting post-trail adventures with two brews, the Two For The Trails program has grown into the largest annual environmental grant program in the craft brewing industry. To date, the program has contributed more than $6.3 million to trails and outdoor spaces.

"What makes Two For The Trails truly special is the diversity and integrity of the projects we support," said Cara Wilson, Impact Manager at Athletic Brewing. "From regenerative land management and invasive species removal to improving ADA accessibility on trails, we're committed to funding conservation work that's thoughtful, impactful, and inclusive. With projects in 46 states and three countries so far, we're aiming to expand our reach to all 50 states by the end of 2025 - helping more people connect with and care for the outdoors."

Athletic Brewing's commitment to sustainability and philanthropy extends beyond Two For The Trails. The company maintains exceptional levels of water recapture and efficiency at its custom breweries in Connecticut and California, donates up to $100,000 annually to meaningful causes through its IMPACT Brew Series, and is proudly a Certified B CorporationTM.

Earlier this year, Athletic Brewing released a short film celebrating the work of three recent Two For The Trails grant recipients to raise awareness about the unique environmental concerns that each nonprofit encounters. The film is available to view on YouTube .

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for the next round of Two For The Trails funding can sign up here . Applications open summer 2025.

The 2025 Halo Awards were presented live on April 24 at the Engage for Good Conference in Palm Springs, CA, where Athletic Brewing accepted the awards in person.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Athletic Brewing

Chris Furnari | [email protected]

Jack Taylor PR | [email protected]

Additional Assets:

Brand images can be downloaded HERE .

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B CorporationTM. Learn more and shop at .

Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

1 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 03/22/25

2 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies of 2024

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED