Binance's Listing Causes SIGN Token To Explode 30% Today: Details

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Binance has recently launched full support SIGN, the native token powering Sign Protocol's ecosystem, shortly after the protocol had its Token Generation Event (TGE).

The rollout wasn't limited to a simple listing; it included futures, margin trading, zero-fee conversions, flexible staking, and fiat onramps via Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and much more.

Other important exchanges like KuCoin, OKX, and CoinOne have also listed the token , fulfilling the coin's momentum.

Ahead of its listing, the team conducted an on-chain snapshot on April 25 to lock in token distribution eligibility. This move, combined with aggressive Binance integration, throws SIGN into full visibility just as cross-chain verification becomes a growing pain point in DeFi.

The message is quite clear -SIGN is being positioned for mass exposure on the Binance ecosystem. Following the listing, the token exploded over 32% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What is the Sign Protocol?

Founded by Xin Yan, Potter Li, and Jack Xu, Sign is building a decentralized verification layer to replace centralized authorities. It supports on-chain identity, ownership, and contract validation across Ethereum, Solana, TON, and beyond, according to its documentation.

All of it runs on SIGN, which fuels applications, governance, staking, and ecosystem expansion. The protocol also leverages Arweave and IPFS for decentralized storage, pushing for a trustless, persistent infrastructure standard.

The token's supply is capped at 10 billion, with 1.2 billion entering circulation through Binance, currently sitting at $120M in market capitalization.

The distribution model leans heavily toward ecosystem incentives, accounting for 40% of the supply, with the remainder split across supporters, team, foundation, and growth. The project is backed by Sequoia Capital and Yzi Labs. In total, the protocol has raised over $32 million since 2022. TokenTable has processed north of $2 billion in assets, according to its official website.

