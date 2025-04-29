403
Podcast: Building Out Golin's Vision To Be The First Fully AI-Integrated PR Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Golin chief AI officer Jeff Beringer joins the PRovoke Media podcast to discuss his vision for being a fully AI-integrated PR agency.
If all goes as planned, Golin by 2026 will be the first fully AI-integrated PR firm, transforming everything from workflow and jobs to the nature of client relationships.
In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Jeff Beringer, Golin's first chief AI officer, and PRovoke Media's Diana Marszalek discuss what being“fully AI-integrated” means in practical terms and how full-scale adoption of the technology will boost output and efficiency - all while keeping human relationships (and jobs) intact. Says Beringer,“We're trying to equip people to do their best.”
