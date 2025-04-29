Ukraine Shows Video Of Fighter Pilot Destroying Russian Attack Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force posted combat footage of a MiG-29 fighter pilot intercepting a Russian Shahed drone.

The corresponding video was published by Air Command West of Ukraine's Air Force on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Denfix is ​​a pilot with the tactical aviation brigade at Air Command West. One of his tasks is to destroy Russian cruise missiles and attack drones. The enemy is now launching more of them during attacks," the caption to the video says.

Air Command West said all capabilities are scrambled to repel missile strikes, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units. If necessary, fighter jets also take off to intercept targets.

Nine Russianshot down over Kyiv and its suburbs overnight

⁠As noted by Air Command West, the Russians usually employ Shahed drones in the night hours but that time they launched the raid in the morning.

"It is easier to detect and destroy drones in daylight. So, unlike overnight missions, I could see the target clearly at my crosshairs. After the blast, I was happy I was doing something good and that I could see with my own eyes the intercepted enemy drone that never hit the target and never destroyed anything on our native land," Denfix commented.

The pilot has already destroyed over 20 cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during Russia's massive air raid on April 24, Ukrainian pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighter jets shot down several dozen incoming targets.

Photo: Ukrainian Military Portal