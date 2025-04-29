French Army Reveals How It Trains Ukrainian Troops In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The French Joint Defense Staff has shared details on how French military instructors are training Ukrainian troops at a military training base in western Poland as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

A new training module is currently underway in a village near the German border, a French Joint Defense Staff representative told Ukrinform's correspondent.

"We organize specialized training for Ukrainian soldiers based on their specific needs. A significant part of the program focuses on improving skills such as sniping, combat in difficult terrain, infantry reconnaissance, mortar fire, and artillery targeting," he said.

A separate training module is dedicated to preparing instructors in the use of light infantry weapons. A previous course at the same base focused on training commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Our overall goal is to provide high-quality training, particularly to Ukrainian instructors, so they can in turn train other soldiers directly in Ukraine," the Staff representative said.

The training courses typically last from three to seven weeks. At the end of each module, exams are held to certify the acquired skills.

Approximately 250 French troops are stationed in Poland on average as part of the mission. Since 2023, they have trained 12 Ukrainian battalions.

French instructors work closely with Polish counterparts, who provide training grounds equipped with trench networks, buildings, and numerous firing points designed to replicate the terrain and conditions faced by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. Poland also provides logistical support and coordinates the training schedule.

Twenty-four countries are participating in the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. Since its launch in October 2022, over 62,000 Ukrainian service members have undergone training across EU countries. That number reached 75,000 by the end of 2024.

In November 2024, the EU Council extended EUMAM Ukraine's mandate for another two years and allocated EUR 409 million to support its operations.

Photo credit: French Joint Defense Staff