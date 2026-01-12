Uzbekistan And China Forge New Development Path For Uzmetkombinat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China have agreed on new stages of development for Uzmetkombinat JSC, Trend reports via the company.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Bakhodir Abdullayev, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Uzmetkombinat, and Su Changyun, Director of the Head Office of the China Metallurgical Association.

During the discussions, the parties exchanged insights on recent advancements in the metallurgical sector, with a particular focus on China's practical experience in the development of its steel industry. Additionally, they outlined plans for the continued growth and modernization of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry.

Significant emphasis was placed on the extensive collaboration between Uzmetkombinat and the Chinese company Jialong, with the Uzbek delegation expressing sincere appreciation for the valuable support provided throughout the partnership.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January to November 2025, solidifying China's position as Uzbekistan's foremost trading partner.