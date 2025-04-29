Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Outgoing Algerian Amb.

2025-04-29 03:08:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday outgoing Algerian Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulqader Qasimi Al-Huseini, on the occasion of his tenure ending. (end)
