Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Outgoing Algerian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday outgoing Algerian Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulqader Qasimi Al-Huseini, on the occasion of his tenure ending. (end)
