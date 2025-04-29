403
Chief: GCC States Hub For Future Economic Growth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States have proven that they are a destination for future economic growth, thanks to their wise leadership, robust economies and strategic location, the bloc's Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Tuesday.
Partaking in a session on the sidelines of Bab Al-Bahrain Forum 2025, Al-Budaiwi added the forum is a platform to discover innovative solutions to economic challenges amid accelerated changes in world economy.
He touched upon indirect economic repercussions caused by recent global economic developments that include GCC financial markets instability, the drop in international demand for energy and in oil prices, the decline of confidence in private sector, a rise in inflation rates due to increasing prices of imports and others.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC States adopt balanced policies towards their relations with the East and West, and seek to enhance their strategic partnerships as alluring investment destinations to the eastern and western companies. (end)
mk
mk
