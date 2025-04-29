True Style In The Heart Of Jeddah

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Expands Presence with a New Store at Yasmin Mall

25th April, 2025 , UAE & KSA: REDTAG, the trusted name in value fashion and homeware, has opened its latest store in Jeddah. With its prominent location, this store launch confirms REDTAG's commitment to offering affordable, trend-led apparel to families across the Kingdom.

Located in Al Yasmin Mall, Al Ajawad Street, Al-Manar, the new 765-square-metre space offers an inviting and modern retail environment designed for a pleasant shopping experience.

The store showcases collections for women, men, girls, boys, shoes, and accessories, each staying true to the brand's promise of style, comfort, and everyday value. To celebrate the opening, customers are currently able to enjoy a limited-time offer of 20–70% off on selected items-the perfect opportunity for the whole family to stylishly refresh their wardrobe for the season ahead.

REDTAG's customer-first approach is demonstrated by this new store, whether looking for everyday essentials or standout fashion finds, visitors can now enjoy the full REDTAG experience in a prime Jeddah location.

Store location: