AUD/USD Forecast Today 29/04: Pressure To The Upside (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to test the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA is a situation that continues to be watched very closely by traders as it makes quite a bit of sense that technical traders continue to be a little bit nervous in this region. And with that being said, it allows traders to have a spot, a line in the sand, if you will, as to how far we should go to the upside.
