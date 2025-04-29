403
ETH/USD Forecast Todsy 29/04: Threatens 50 Day EMA (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the trading session on Monday, we have seen Ethereum attempt to try to break above the 50 Day EMA, which is an indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. With that being said, it's not a huge surprise to see that the market has pulled back a little bit, but we are still in the process of trying to find some type of bottoming. The bottoming process is not something that happens immediately, at least not without some type of massive headline, so at this point in time I think it makes a lot of sense that we still see a bit of hesitation.
