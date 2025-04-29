Sewer Pro Begins Sewer Replacement Project At 210-Unit Mobile Home Park

Sewer Pro is upgrading Lake Sherman Village with trenchless tech, relining sewers and adding 200 new connections by August 2025.

NAVARRE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sewer Pro has recently begun a large-scale trenchless sewer replacement project at Lake Sherman Village in Navarre, Ohio. This project will involve re-lining the entire sewer line system in the park, and installing new connections for each of the 200 mobile home units. The project, which is scheduled to be complete by August 2025, will be a major step in modernizing the mobile home park's residential infrastructure.The project will involve installing 7,690 feet of 6-inch pipe and an additional 3,546 feet of 8-inch pipe. Sewer Pro is also responsible for ensuring that each unit in the mobile home park is connected to this new functional and dependable sewer system. With every unit in Lake Sherman Village receiving a new sewer and necessary connections, the new system will be designed to support the management of wastewater effectively.This investment in upgraded infrastructure not only ensures long-term reliability but also supports the continued growth of affordable housing in the region. As Navarre continues to expand, projects like this are essential for maintaining safe, sustainable living environments. Sewer Pro is proud to bring the latest trenchless technology to Lake Sherman Village, minimizing disruption to residents while delivering lasting improvements.Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to share their insights and experiences throughout the duration of this project. Feedback plays an important role in helping the company evaluate service quality, identify areas for improvement, and better respond to community needs. To share feedback or learn more about available services, visit .Based in Wooster, Ohio, Sewer Pro specializes in state-of-the-art sewer repair and drain cleaning services , offering cutting-edge trenchless solutions to homeowners and businesses across the state of Ohio. With a commitment to exceptional service and innovation, Sewer Pro has built a solid reputation as one of the leaders of trenchless pipe repair and replacement.

