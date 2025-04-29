Swiss Canton Holds First General Meeting On Winegrowing

Français fr Le Valais a tenu ses premiers Etats généraux de la viticulture Original Read more: Le Valais a tenu ses premiers Etats généraux de la viticultur

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than 250 professionals attended the first general meeting of the Valais wine industry on Monday in Conthey, western Switzerland. This content was published on April 29, 2025 - 11:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

With this meeting, Valais, via its viticulture office, wanted to give a voice to all those involved in the canton's wine industry in order to create a coordinated vision for the sector.

Professional winegrowers, wine producers and wine stockers were invited to discuss various issues relating to production, the market and the industry's structures.

These discussions took the form of participatory workshops run by the Foundation for the Sustainable Development of Mountain Regions. The aim is to put in place the tools and legal bases needed to meet the challenges of the future, and to develop a coordinated strategy supported by the industry.

Over 250 people from more than 200 companies representing 75% of the volume of wine production and more than 50% of the surface area were involved in discussions lasting several hours. A summary of all these discussions will be sent to the participants, who will be able to provide clarifications or additions. This will be followed by a wider consultation with amateur winegrowers, café and restaurant owners, specifiers and marketers.

In May 2024, the cantonal parliament almost unanimously adopted a framework credit for the modernisation of the Valais vineyards. The aim of the“21st Century Vineyards” project is to reduce fragmentation and encourage the renewal of the canton's vineyards, while at the same time modernising them.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

