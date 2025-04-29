New Entry Rules For Syrians With Investments, Property, Academic Ties To Jordan - Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced new measures, easing entry and exit regulations for specific categories of Syrian nationals, in coordination with relevant authorities.

The ministry said that the changes were designed to balance between national security considerations and economic interests, and were expected to bolster economic ties between Jordan and Syria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ministry spokesperson Tariq Majali said that the revised regulations provide greater flexibility for Syrian nationals with academic, business, property, or pension-related connections to Jordan. The move reflects a broader strategy to promote economic engagement while maintaining strict security oversight, he added.

Under the new rules, Syrian university professors and students currently enrolled in Jordanian universities or community colleges may enter the Kingdom without prior approval, provided they present valid proof of enrollment for the current academic semester. Entry remains subject to standard security checks.

"Syrian students residing in Syria who have been accepted into Jordanian institutions must still obtain prior entry authorisation."

In a step aimed at facilitating cross-border trade and investment, Syrian nationals with valid Jordanian commercial registrations, regardless of the capital amount, may now travel to and from Syria without prior approval, provided they hold a valid Jordanian business license and face no security-related restrictions. "Syrians listed on Jordanian commercial registries who have never entered the Kingdom must continue to apply for prior authorisation."

The ministry said that existing entry procedures remain in effect for Syrian investors holding Jordanian investment cards (categories A, B, or C), as well as those with commercial capital exceeding JD 50,000.

The updated regulations also allow Syrian nationals who own property in Jordan valued at JD 50,000 or more, as assessed by the Department of Lands and Survey, to enter and exit the Kingdom without prior approval.

This also applies to their immediate family members, provided all security clearance requirements are met. Syrians residing in Syria who hold Jordanian property deeds but have never entered the Kingdom must still obtain prior entry clearance.

Additionally, Syrian nationals receiving pensions from Jordan's Social Security Corporation may now travel freely to and from the Kingdom without prior authorisation, as long as there are no security-related restrictions.