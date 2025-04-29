India's Industrial Production Index Grows By 3.0 Percent In March 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a growth rate of 3.0 percent for March 2025, slightly higher than the 2.9 percent recorded in February 2025, according to the latest Quick Estimates released by the government.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 164.8 for March 2025 compared to 160.0 in March 2024. Among the three major sectors, Electricity showed the strongest performance with a growth rate of 6.3 percent, followed by Manufacturing at 3.0 percent and Mining at 0.4 percent. The indices for these sectors stand at 217.1, 160.9, and 156.8 respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in March 2025 compared to the same month last year.

According to use-based classification, Infrastructure/Construction Goods showed the highest growth at 8.8 percent, followed by Consumer durables at 6.6 percent and Primary goods at 3.1 percent.

The indices for these categories stand at 212.3, 138.5, and 168.2 respectively. Capital goods grew by 2.4 percent with an index of 134.8, while Intermediate goods increased by 2.3 percent with an index of 173.1.

Consumer non-durables was the only category to show negative growth at -4.7 percent, with an index of 147.9.

The revised calendar now schedules the release of the Quick Estimate of IIP on the 28th of every month, or the next working day if the 28th is a holiday.

These estimates are compiled using data received from source agencies, which collect information from producing factories and establishments.

The Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the established IIP revision policy.

(KNN Bureau)