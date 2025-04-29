Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India's Industrial Production Index Grows By 3.0 Percent In March 2025

India's Industrial Production Index Grows By 3.0 Percent In March 2025


2025-04-29 02:08:06
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 29 (KNN) India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a growth rate of 3.0 percent for March 2025, slightly higher than the 2.9 percent recorded in February 2025, according to the latest Quick Estimates released by the government.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 164.8 for March 2025 compared to 160.0 in March 2024. Among the three major sectors, Electricity showed the strongest performance with a growth rate of 6.3 percent, followed by Manufacturing at 3.0 percent and Mining at 0.4 percent. The indices for these sectors stand at 217.1, 160.9, and 156.8 respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in March 2025 compared to the same month last year.

According to use-based classification, Infrastructure/Construction Goods showed the highest growth at 8.8 percent, followed by Consumer durables at 6.6 percent and Primary goods at 3.1 percent.

The indices for these categories stand at 212.3, 138.5, and 168.2 respectively. Capital goods grew by 2.4 percent with an index of 134.8, while Intermediate goods increased by 2.3 percent with an index of 173.1.

Consumer non-durables was the only category to show negative growth at -4.7 percent, with an index of 147.9.

The revised calendar now schedules the release of the Quick Estimate of IIP on the 28th of every month, or the next working day if the 28th is a holiday.

These estimates are compiled using data received from source agencies, which collect information from producing factories and establishments.

The Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the established IIP revision policy.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN29042025000155011030ID1109487743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search