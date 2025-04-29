Vegas Mall Hosts Retailers Reward & Recognition 2025 To Honour Its Retail Partners
|
Vegas Mall Hosts Retailers Reward & Recognition 2025
The evening saw the participation of retailers from various categories, who were recognised for their outstanding performance, customer service, and contribution to enhancing the overall shopping experience. The awards ceremony aimed to motivate and celebrate the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and innovation that the retailers bring to Vegas Mall.
Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Choudhary, Vice-President, Vegas Mall , said, "Our retailers are the backbone of our success. Their passion, commitment, and hard work have helped shape Vegas Mall into a thriving hub for shoppers. The 'Retailers Reward & Recognition' is our way of expressing gratitude and encouraging our partners to continue achieving new milestones together."
The event was filled with vibrant interactions, celebrations, and heartfelt acknowledgments. Retailers were thrilled with the initiative, and the evening was widely appreciated for fostering stronger bonds and creating a sense of belonging within the Vegas Mall community. Vegas Mall continues to strengthen its commitment to providing exceptional experiences not just to shoppers, but also to its retail partners, reiterating its vision of growing together while setting new benchmarks in the retail industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment