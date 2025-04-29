Jordan Showcases ICT Investment Opportunities At Digital Forum In Pakistan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- Jordan presented key investment opportunities in its information and communications technology (ICT) sector during the first Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum held in Islamabad, Pakistan.The representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, outlined Jordan's strengths in the digital economy and its commitment to regional cooperation in technology and digital transformation.He said the Kingdom's participation in the forum reflects its ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships with countries such as Pakistan and to attract foreign direct investment to its growing ICT sector.According to Al-Rawajbeh, Jordan offers a competitive digital environment supported by skilled human resources and a legal framework designed to encourage investment in technology. These factors, he noted, make Jordan an attractive destination for international investors seeking access to emerging markets.He emphasized that the Economic Modernization Vision launched by the Jordanian government provides a clear roadmap for sustainable economic growth. The vision includes a dedicated focus on expanding the digital economy, enhancing the role of ICT in GDP, and promoting innovation, job creation, and regional and global connectivity in digital services.Al-Rawajbeh also highlighted several bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the forum with representatives of Pakistani and international companies. These discussions focused on cooperation in fields such as innovation, artificial intelligence, and cross-border digital services.He added that the Kingdom continues to invest in developing its digital infrastructure through strong public-private partnerships, positioning the ICT sector as a key contributor to national economic growth. He noted that the sector benefits from direct support by His Majesty King Abdullah II, who has prioritized digital transformation and innovation as core elements of Jordan's development strategy.The Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Al-Rawajbeh said, is working to establish strategic relations with peer institutions across participating countries. These efforts include signing future memoranda of understanding, organizing exchange visits, and launching joint platforms to support startups and innovative initiatives.The forum also served as a platform to learn from global experiences in attracting foreign direct investment in technology, he added, offering opportunities to transfer knowledge and apply best practices to support Jordan's digital ambitions.Al-Rawajbeh concluded by underlining Jordan's focus on empowering youth and nurturing entrepreneurial talent. He said national training programs and initiatives are equipping a new generation of developers and programmers to compete in the global digital workforce.He invited international investors to explore Jordan's growing ICT sector, citing the country's strategic location, modern infrastructure, and investment-friendly regulations as key advantages for establishing long-term technology partnerships.