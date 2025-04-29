403
Amir Meets Executive Vice President Of Venezuela
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday morning at the Amiri Diwan with Executive Vice President and Minister of the People's Power of Hydrocarbons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Dr. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of her visit to the country.
At the outset of the meeting, Executive Vice President conveyed the greetings of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, and his wishes to His Highness of good health and happiness and to the people of Qatar further development and prosperity.
For his part, HH the Amir entrusted Executive Vice President with his greetings to President of Venezuela his wishes of good health to him and further progress and growth to the Venezuelan people.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and prospects for developing them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.
