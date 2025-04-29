Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Pledges Cooperation In Various Health Sectors To Afghanistan

2025-04-29 02:00:36
KABUL (Pajhwok): Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali held a meeting with Ali Reza Bikdeli, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Afghanistan, at his office in Kabul.

Building on previous engagements, the two officials discussed strengthening cooperation in healthcare sector, particularly in oncology.

Topics included capacity-building programs for healthcare professionals, provision of essential medical equipment, and the development of hospitals under construction in Kabul's Afshar area and Bamiyan Province came up for discussion

Jalali emphasized the importance of importing high-quality medicines and advanced medical technology, conducting disease-related research, and improving service delivery through well-trained personnel.

Ambassador Bikdeli reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting Afghanistan's health infrastructure and confirmed the resumption of hospital construction projects. He also pledged Iran's support for future cancer-related training initiatives.

