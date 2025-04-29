Bighorn CEO Caleb Bradley Shares Hidden Rewards Of Ecommerce Migration In Designrush Interview

In an exclusive interview with DesignRush, Bighorn Web Solutions founder and CEO Caleb Bradley outlined what businesses get wrong about eCommerce migration - and how to get it right.

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning eCommerce agency Bighorn Web Solutions shared the hidden risks and long-term rewards of eCommerce migration in an exclusive interview with DesignRush.

With a Statista study revealing that nearly 43% of U.S. shoppers prefer to shop online rather than in a physical store, brands must ensure their eCommerce platforms are optimized for both performance and scalability.

In the interview with DesignRush , Bighorn Web Solutions Founder and CEO Caleb Bradley shared his expert perspective on how brands can prepare for a smooth transition and set the stage for long-term success. He offered advice on the following topics:



The most common migration pitfalls - from broken redirects to messy data

Why eCommerce migration requires careful planning, not just technical execution

The importance of preserving SEO, customer trust, and platform features

How brands can choose the right agency partner and avoid common red flags Why brands should prioritize scalability, accessibility, and backend modernization

To address common mistakes and avoid costly setbacks, Bradley also shared three key steps brands should take when undertaking eCommerce migration:

Treat migration as a strategic business initiative, not just a tech projectChoose partners with proven experience, strong communication, and full-service capabilitiesMonitor metrics like traffic, SEO, and customer feedback in the first few weeks post-launch

"A successful eCommerce migration is not about moving faster, it is about moving smarter. Brands that invest the time to migrate properly protect their market position, strengthen customer relationships, and accelerate their path to digital leadership," said Bradley.

To learn more about how brands can achieve this, read the full interview here .

About Bighorn Web Solutions :

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands the importance of staying ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About DesignRush :

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact :

Caleb Bradley

CEO, Bighorn Web Solutions

[email protected]



SOURCE Bighorn Web Solutions

